Aug 4 ITT Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue flat at $626 million

* Lowering its previously announced full-year 2016 GAAP and organic revenue guidance

* Qtrly organic revenue down 6 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue down 3 percent to down 5 percent

* Announces up to $50 million of incremental share repurchases

* Adjusts 2016 full-year guidance

* Sees FY GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 3 percent to down 5 percent

* Sees FY organic revenue is expected to be down 7 percent to down 9 percent

* Sees GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.40 to $1.62 in 2016

* Q2 revenue view $619.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: