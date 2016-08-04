Aug 4 Peptonic Medical AB :
* Said on Wednesday had completed a rights issue of 6 million Swedish crowns ($701,582.07)
(before transaction costs equivalent to 10 pct of the total rights issue amount), to a selected
group of new investors
* A total of 1,428,572 shares were issued at a subscription price of 4.20 crowns per share
* Proceeds from this rights issue will be used to start the preparations of the clinical
phase 3 programme as well as to start preparing and conducting a pilot study on a new medical
indication that is protected by patents proprietary to the Company
* The number of issued shares in the Company will increase by 1,428,572 to 20,602,984,
corresponding to a share capital of 2,060,298.40 crowns as a result of this rights issue
Source text: bit.ly/2aWUdXN
