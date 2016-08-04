Aug 4 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc :

* Hudson Pacific properties reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Reports Q2 2016 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 1.6 percent to $154.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.71 to $1.77 excluding items