BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Symantec Corp
* Sees Q2 non-gaap revenue $960 - $990 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 rev $884 million versus I/B/E/S view $877 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap rev $4,040 million - $4,120 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $1.08 - $1.14 Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement