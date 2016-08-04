BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.10 billion - $1.15 billion
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $300.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $278.2 million
* FY2016 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement