Aug 4 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc

* 9 percent increase in Q2 net written premiums on continued operations over last year to $63.5 million

* Echelon Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly combined operating ratio of 101% compared to 99% in Q2 of 2015

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations

* Says it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell its European insurance operations

* Says will have exited European market expeditiously with no residual liabilities