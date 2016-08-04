BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House posts Q1 loss
Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 875,768 dinars versus profit of 13,540 dinars year ago
Aug 4 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* 9 percent increase in Q2 net written premiums on continued operations over last year to $63.5 million
* Echelon Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly combined operating ratio of 101% compared to 99% in Q2 of 2015
* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations
* Says it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell its European insurance operations
Says it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell its European insurance operations

Says will have exited European market expeditiously with no residual liabilities
DUBAI, May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, has given an initial price guidance of 145-155 basis points over mid-swaps for its planned five-year dollar sukuk, a document issued by one of the leading banks and seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.