BRIEF-Concho Resources announces appointments to board and executive management changes
Aug 5 Richter Says Cariprazine Drug for Bipolar Depression Treatment Fails in MD-72 trial in U.S., did not separate significantly from placebo as an add-on treatment.
* In a previous trial (MD-75) flexible doses of cariprazine (2-4 mg) were significantly more effective than placebo
* Richter's partner, Allergan says the cariprazine programme will continue
* "We believe that our plan to move forward with another Phase 3 study in Adjunctive MDD coupled with our previous positive clinical trial would provide the two studies needed for submission," Allergan Chief R&D Officer says.. Further company coverage: [GDRB.BU (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexander Smith)
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.