BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Treasure ASA :
* Said on Thursday, reported Q2 net loss of $865,000
* Q2 operating loss $119,000
* NAV per share at the end of Q2: 26.2 Norwegian crowns ($3.1)
* Q2 figures are from listing day (June 8) to end-June 2016
* Board does not intend to propose a dividend or to buy back any outstanding shares during 2016
($1 = 8.4347 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico