UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar Telekom maintains dividend guidance - Deputy CEO Janos Szabo
* Gearing ratio continues to decline, but will not fall below 40 pct this year yet - deputy ceo
* Magyar Telekom feels impacts of shortage of skilled IT workforce in Hungary, it is "very difficult" to find sufficient workforce
* Magyar Telekom shares up 0.45 pct at 0707 GMT, wider market down 0.3 pct
* Magyar Telekom published second-quarter earnings on Thursday, link: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: