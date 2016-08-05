BRIEF-Concho Resources announces appointments to board and executive management changes
* Concho Resources Inc announces appointment to the board of directors and executive management changes
Aug 5 Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :
* Said on Thursday that it had signed a biding agreement to buy Best Western Valle Real Hotel in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
* The investment is for 67.0 million Mexican pesos ($3.6 million), plus 3.7 million Mexican pesos in taxes, acquisition-related expenses and corresponding VAT expenses
* The transaction will be paid using the resources obtained from the bank loan
Source text: bit.ly/2azATAI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 18.8774 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concho Resources Inc announces appointment to the board of directors and executive management changes
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.