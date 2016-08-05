Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Polfa SA on NewConnect until the company hires a market maker
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe