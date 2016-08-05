Aug 5 Alba SpA :

* Said on Thursday it signed a preliminary agreement with Helios for the sale of its 60 percent in Sotov Corporation (Sotov)

* Stake includes all financial instruments issued by Sotov

* Sale price amounts to 7 million euros ($7.80 million)

* Transaction is subject to the resignation of the current Sotov board and the issue of a loan in favor of Helios for 5 million euros

