BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Alba SpA :
* Said on Thursday it signed a preliminary agreement with Helios for the sale of its 60 percent in Sotov Corporation (Sotov)
* Stake includes all financial instruments issued by Sotov
* Sale price amounts to 7 million euros ($7.80 million)
* Transaction is subject to the resignation of the current Sotov board and the issue of a loan in favor of Helios for 5 million euros
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico