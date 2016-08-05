Aug 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to impose on DASE SA , Biomax SA, Alkal SA, MVA Green Energy SA a fine of 10,000 zlotys as the companies has not kept the standards regarding publication of their FY 2015 financial reports

* Resolved to impose on Vedia SA a fine of 15,000 zlotys as the company has not kept the standards regarding publication of its FY 2015 financial reports

* Resolved to impose on BGS Energy Plus AS, FUTURIS SA and RUNICOM SA fine of 15,000 zlotys as the companies have not kept the standards regarding publication of their FY 2015 financial report as well as requested the companies to hire authorised advisor

Source text - bit.ly/2azDVol

(Gdynia Newsroom)