BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Says it has reached an agreement to borrow Ricardo Almeida from Moreirense Futebol Clube for two seasons, with a purchase option
* It has also reached an agreement to borrow Bilel from Sporting da Covilha for two seasons, with a purchase option
Source text: bit.ly/2aquoNy , bit.ly/2aWOtiN
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: