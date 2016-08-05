BRIEF-Xbiotech says received negative opinion for its lead product candidate in Europe
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe
Aug 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to reprimand Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA, POLFA SA, Molmedica SA , Eficom-Sinersio SA, Artnews SA
* Said the companies did not keep requirements regarding the procedures and conditions for the publication of the annual report for 2015, applicable in the alternative trading system of the NewConnect market
Source text - bit.ly/2aSZtO4
Further company coverage:,,, ,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries