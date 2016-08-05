BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
** SVM's Neil Veitch started a position in British Land post-Brexit
** Trading at a ~30% discount to NAV, div yield 5% (per SVM)
** Resilient: British Land has rented out space and clinched sales deals since Brexit vote, e.g. "Cheesegrater" skyscraper now fully leased out, sold Debenhams in London's West End for £400 mln
** British Land among worst performers on FTSE 100 following the vote, which sparked concern demand to rent and buy commercial property could be hit (stock -12.7% since)
Performance graphic: reut.rs/2aX59Xo
** Veitch manages SVM UK Opportunities Fund
** REITs rallied on Thursday on BoE stimulus package
** Other fund managers bearish property developers; Liontrust's Stephen Bailey has sold his holding in London-focused Capital & Counties (RM:kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM:tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico