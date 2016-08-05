BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for the second quarter of 2016 in the total amount of 91.0 million Brazilian reais ($28.6 million), corresponding to 0.35 real per ordinary share
* Record date is Aug. 22
* Ex-dividend date is Aug. 23
* Payment date is Oct. 10
($1 = 3.1877 Brazilian reais)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico