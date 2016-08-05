BRIEF-Xbiotech says received negative opinion for its lead product candidate in Europe
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe
Aug 5 Toleranzia AB :
* Says validation process for company's granted European patent, which protects Toleranzia's tolerogenic platform for treatment of autoimmune diseases, is now complete
* The eight countries/regions which validated the patent are France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland/Liechtenstein, Spain, UK, Germany and Austria
* Toleranzia's platform technology has a valid patent protection to and including 2031 on a substantial part of the European market
Source text: bit.ly/2aFNNun
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries