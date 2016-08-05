Aug 5 Toleranzia AB :

* Says validation process for company's granted European patent, which protects Toleranzia's tolerogenic platform for treatment of autoimmune diseases, is now complete

* The eight countries/regions which validated the patent are France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland/Liechtenstein, Spain, UK, Germany and Austria

* Toleranzia's platform technology has a valid patent protection to and including 2031 on a substantial part of the European market

