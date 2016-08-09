** Buyside gets behind BIC, the French manufacturer of disposable pens, lighters and razors

** Royal London Asset Management's Andrea Williams bought shares in the past weeks with pension money she manages; Will James, who runs Standard Life Investments European Equity Income fund, is another strong proponent of co (holds shares)

** Stock rallied to a 6-mth high last week when it confirmed its 2016 outlook; clutch of brokers lifted TPs after (UBS to 135 EUR v 130; Bryan Garnier to 123 EUR v 119; Kepler Cheuvreux to 125 EUR v 117)

** BIC down ~10% YTD after disappointing with its numbers in last few quarters (per RLAM) amid increase in R&D/marketing spend which has been affecting margins

** But RLAM's Williams deems investing, growing R&D & market position as positives; flags reasonable balance sheet, good ROIC

** SLI's James calls BIC "very well placed"; strong market position in US in particular, & in Europe; robust LatAm biz; bought India's Cello Pens, country's No1 writing instruments maker; started to invest in China

** Henderson's Bennett topped up his long-term holding in BIC in Q1 (said then co unfairly punished for increasing capex to invest in biz)