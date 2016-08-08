BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 8 Gozde GSYO :
* Reported on Friday Q2 net loss of 11.2 mln lira versus loss of 39.4 mln lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
* Says it will repurchase up to 13 million shares, representing about 5 percent of outstanding