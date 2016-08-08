BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 8 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :
* Reported on Friday H1 EBITDA loss of 283,741 euros versus positive 2.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss at 2.8 million euros versus profit of 267,342 euros year ago
* Assets under management at end-June down 14 percent at 154.5 million euros year on year
