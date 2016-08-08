Aug 8 MBF Group SA :

* Said on Friday that its Q2 revenue was 711,720 zlotys ($184,500) versus 435,866 zlotys year on year

* Q2 net loss was at 411,113 zlotys versus profit of 74,627 zlotys year on year

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)