BRIEF-UAE's Al Buhaira National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 24 million dirhams versus 19.3 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 MBF Group SA :
* Said on Friday that its Q2 revenue was 711,720 zlotys ($184,500) versus 435,866 zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss was at 411,113 zlotys versus profit of 74,627 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 24 million dirhams versus 19.3 million dirhams year ago
COLOMBO, May 15 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly in dull trade on Monday on mild dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.