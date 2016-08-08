BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 Sonaecom SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday its affiliate Sonae Investment Management - Software and Technology has reached an agreement with Novo Banco, to be the leading investor in the acquisition of the participation units in three venture capital funds from Novo Banco
* With the operation, Sonae Investment Management will acquire stakes in Outsystems and Feedzai companies
* Transaction involves participation units of the following funds: Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures Inovacao e Internacionalizacao, FCR - Espirito Santo Ventures II, Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures III
Source text: bit.ly/2aFtLW6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.