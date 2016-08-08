Aug 8Toya SA :

* Said on Friday preliminary, estimated H1 revenue was 151.3 million zlotys ($39.2 million) versus 139.2 mln zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 16.7 mln zlotys vs 12.3 mln zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating profit was 20.8 mln zlotys vs 16.1 mln zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.8560 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)