BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8Toya SA :
* Said on Friday preliminary, estimated H1 revenue was 151.3 million zlotys ($39.2 million) versus 139.2 mln zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 16.7 mln zlotys vs 12.3 mln zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit was 20.8 mln zlotys vs 16.1 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8560 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO