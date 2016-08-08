Aug 8 PIK SA :

* Said on Friday that its Q2 revenue was 49,443 zlotys ($12,800) versus 12,222 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss was 473,153 zlotys versus loss of 212,739 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8511 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)