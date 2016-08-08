BRIEF-UAE's Al Buhaira National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 24 million dirhams versus 19.3 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Everest Investments SA :
* Said on Friday that Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved the company's prospectus for listing of its series A, B, C, F, G, H and H1 shares on regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
COLOMBO, May 15 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly in dull trade on Monday on mild dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.