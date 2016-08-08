Aug 8 Industria Textil Piura SA :

* Said on Friday, Axxion Asset Management received offers from 69.226 percent of Piura's share capital after launching a public takeover bid

* Axxion issued a public takeover offer to buy at least 65 percent of Piura's shares

