BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Industria Textil Piura SA :
* Said on Friday, Axxion Asset Management received offers from 69.226 percent of Piura's share capital after launching a public takeover bid
* Axxion issued a public takeover offer to buy at least 65 percent of Piura's shares
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO