BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Cerveceria San Juan SA :
* Said on Friday appoints Rodrigo Ivan Mejia Miranda as new chairman in replacement of Fernando Zavala
Source text: bit.ly/2aEEp9w
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO