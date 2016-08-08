Aug 8 (Reuters) -

** Russian Aquaculture sells its distribution business - 100 pct of Russian Fish Company to RRK-Holding, company said in the statement

** Earlier company's CEO Ilya Sosnov told Reuters in an interview that negotiations to sell Russian Fish Company are conducted with Vietnamese Hung Vuong Corporation (nL5N17O462), the deal was valued at $15 million

** Source close to the company told Reuters, that value remains the same

** "The new investor appeared and we decided to go with Russian, not foreign", he explained the reason for refusal of deal with Vietnamese company

For the story in Russian, click (Reported by Olga Popova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)