Aug 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* Walmart agrees to acquire Jet.Com, one of the fastest
growing e-commerce companies in the U.S.
* Says deal for $3 billion in cash and $300 million of
Walmart shares
* $300 million of Walmart shares will be paid over time as
part of transaction
* Believes will obtain necessary regulatory approvals to
complete transaction, both companies intend to make necessary
filings in near future
* Walmart and Jet will maintain distinct brands
* Walmart.com will focus on delivering company's "everyday
low price strategy"
* Financial advisors to Walmart on transaction were Allen &
Company and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: