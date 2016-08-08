Aug 8 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :

* Says has started searching for advisors for its potential issue of long term bonds at variable rate

* Plans to refinance the existing series A and B bonds with redemption date on Jan. 2, 2017

* Estimates the nominal value of the bonds of the new issue at 120 million zlotys ($31.05 million)

($1 = 3.8653 zlotys)