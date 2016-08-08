Aug 8 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan reports strong second quarter 2016 continuing
operations performance with net revenues of $3.7 billion
* Q2 revenue $3.7 billion
* Company updates full-year 2016 continuing operations
guidance
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35
* Q2 loss per share $1.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees full year GAAP and non-GAAP total reported net
revenue $14.65 billion - $14.90 billion
* Sees FY total branded net revenue $14.75 bln - $15 bln
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.95 - $2.15; sees FY
2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $13.75 - $14.20
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $14.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total net revenues in quarter were impacted by "loss of
exclusivity on Namenda IR"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: