Aug 8 Poland's Getin Noble Bank :

* Poland's financial regulator has asked the economic stability body KSF to opine on whether to recognise the bank, Poland's sixth-biggest, as "systemically important" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure, Getin Noble Bank said on Monday.

* The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alexander Smith)