MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Brookdale Senior Living Inc :
* Brookdale announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.19
* Q2 same store sales for consolidated senior housing portfolio rose 1.6 percent
* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year adjusted EBITDA, is expected to be in a range of $870 million to $890 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market