MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Erin Energy Corp :
* Erin energy announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $23.2 million
* Erin energy corp says achieved qtrly net average daily production of 5,400 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market