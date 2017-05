Aug 9exceet Group SE :

* Said on Monday Q2 group sales well stabilizing at 44.2 million euros ($48.99 million) (+3.9 pct y-o-y)

* Q2 EBITDA-level of 2.0 million euros (+58.8 pct y-o-y)

* H1 group sales amounted to 86.8 million euros (-2.0 pct y-o-y) while EBITDA reached 3.7 million euros (-13.9 pct y-o-y) both attributable to a strong basis in Q1 2015

