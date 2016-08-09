PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Juventus FC SpA :
* An agreement has been finalised with Manchester United Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Paul Labile Pogba for a consideration of 105 million euros ($116.34 million)
* The consideration may increase of 5 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract
* The economic effect is positive for about 72.6 million euros, net of solidarity subsidy and auxiliary expenses
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.