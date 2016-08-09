BRIEF-Television Broadcasts Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Said on Monday it revokes its financial forecast for years 2017-2018, published on June 8, 2015, due to the opening of rehabilitation proceedings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.