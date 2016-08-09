BRIEF-Television Broadcasts Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9Cloud Technologies SA :
* Said on Monday Q2 revenue was 12.1 million zlotys ($3.1 million) versus 8.1 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 4.9 mln zlotys vs 2.9 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8519 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.