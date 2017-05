Aug 9 Caja Rural de Ahorro y Credito los Andes SA :

* Informed on Monday that Peruvian Andes Corporacion transferred 75.30 percent in Caja Rural los Andes to Creation Investment Andes at 1.84 soles ($0.5554) per share

* Says Peruvian Andes Corporacion decreased its stake from 95.4 percent to 20.1 percent

* Creation Investment Andes holds 75.30 percent in Caja Rural Los Andes, that is 19.3 million shares

