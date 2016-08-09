BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Legal & General Group Plc
* Legal & general cfo mark gregory says starting to see net inflows into uk property fund Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget