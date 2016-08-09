Aug 9PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Monday it signed an agreement, with National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR) as intermediary, for EU subsidy for its project on diagnostics analysers

* Total value of project is 15.0 million zlotys ($3.9 million), and value of subsidy is maximum 7.5 million zlotys

($1 = 3.8558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)