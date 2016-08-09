BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Monday it signed an agreement, with National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR) as intermediary, for EU subsidy for its project on diagnostics analysers
* Total value of project is 15.0 million zlotys ($3.9 million), and value of subsidy is maximum 7.5 million zlotys


($1 = 3.8558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete