Aug 9 Alsea SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday has reached an agreement to buy 22 stores of Domino's Pizza which have exclusive rights to Domino's brand in some areas on Mexico state, Mexico city and Hidalgo state

* To buy all assets of the 22 stores, sees to close the acquisition within weeks

* Plans to use acquired rights to open around five new stores in the upcoming year

