Aug 9 Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co Sae

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts first half net profit of 434.7 million Egyptian pounds ($48.95 million), up from 393.7 million last year

* First half revenues at 2.92 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 2.91 billion last year Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEGY29AI] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ola Noureldin)