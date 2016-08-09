BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co Sae
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts first half net profit of 434.7 million Egyptian pounds ($48.95 million), up from 393.7 million last year
* First half revenues at 2.92 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 2.91 billion last year Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEGY29AI] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ola Noureldin)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget