* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for H1 2016, totalling 1.64 billion Brazilian reais ($517.5 million), corresponding to 0.8191 real per share

* Dividend to be adjusted by the Selic rate as of the balance date of June 30 and up to the payment date of Aug 24

* Record date is Aug 11

* Ex-dividend date is Aug 12

($1 = 3.1689 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)