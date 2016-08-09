BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 BB Seguridade Participacoes SA :
* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for H1 2016, totalling 1.64 billion Brazilian reais ($517.5 million), corresponding to 0.8191 real per share
* Dividend to be adjusted by the Selic rate as of the balance date of June 30 and up to the payment date of Aug 24
* Record date is Aug 11
* Ex-dividend date is Aug 12
Source text: bit.ly/2aOgk40
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1689 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget