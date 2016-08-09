BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA :
* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay own capital interest for H1 2016 totalling 54.0 million Brazilian reais ($17.1 million), corresponding to 0.6253 real per ordinary share
* Record date is Aug. 11
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 12
Source text: bit.ly/2aIBEdy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1673 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget