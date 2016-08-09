Aug 9 Genmab A/S :

* H1 revenue 524 million Danish crowns ($78.26 million) versus 281 million crowns year ago

* H1 operating profit 158 million crowns versus 212 million crowns year ago

* 2016 financial guidance improved

* 2016 revenue to be in the range of 975 - 1,025 million crowns, an increase of 50 million crowns compared to the previous guidance

* Projected revenue for 2016 consists primarily of daratumumab milestones of 400 million crowns and DARZALEX royalties of 350 - 400 million crowns (previously 300 - 350 million crowns) that are based on an estimated $440 - 490 million of DARZALEX sales in 2016 (previously $400 - 450 million)

* 2016 operating expenses will be in the range of 800 - 850 million crowns, an increase of 25 million crowns compared to the 775 - 825 million crowns in the previous guidance

* Operating income for 2016 to be approximately 150 - 200 million crowns, compared to 125 - 175 million crowns in the previous guidance ($1 = 6.6953 Danish crowns)