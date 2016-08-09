Aug 9 Cargill Inc:

* Says again reducing antibiotic use in its turkey business

* Says turkey products covered by this decision will be available in marketplace by Jan. 1, 2017

* Says U.S. FDA has mandated withdrawal periods for use of antibiotics used for animal health

* Says expanding its antibiotic-free turkey products through creation of its new honest turkey product line