Aug 9 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily trading limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day Settlement Price

* ICE Futures U.S.- The 4 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)