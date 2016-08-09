BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily trading limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day Settlement Price
* ICE Futures U.S.- The 4 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget