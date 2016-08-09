BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Mylan Nv
* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $2.56 billion
* Mylan reports strong second quarter 2016 results including total revenues up 8%
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $5.15
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mylan NV says "committed to our 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.85 to $5.15"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $10.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.